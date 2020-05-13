Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam received medical masks for health protection

In the evening of 13​ May 2020, H.E. Mr. CHAY Navuth, accompanied by the Embassy’s officials along with other ASEAN Ambassadors (except Brunei, Myanmar, Thailand) and Japan, received Medical Masks for health protection to fight against COVID-19 from H.E. Mr. Nguyen Hanh Phuc, Secretary General, representative of H.E. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chairwoman of the National Assembly and Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). Each country received the same amount of 30,000 masks. Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Vietnam sent those masks to Cambodia via Ho Chi Minh city and on the 16th May, the officials of General Secretariat of National Assembly will receive the masks at the Bavet International Border Gate.