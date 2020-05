H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn accompanied by the Ministry’s leaders, attended the funeral of the late H.E. Him Chhem

On Monday morning, 18 May 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, accompanied by the Ministry’s leaders, attended the funeral of the late H.E. Him Chhem, Senior Minister in Charge of Special Mission.