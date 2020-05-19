Press Release
- May 19, 2020
Letter of Condolences from H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn addressed to Lok Chum Teav Suos Nara Him Chhem on the decease of the Late H.E. Him Chhem, Senior Minister in Charge of Special Mission.
Related Post
- May 5, 2020
Condolence letter of H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and Lok Chumteav as well as officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, sent to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and Samdech Kittipritbandit .
- April 30, 2020
Outcomes of the meeting between H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn and H.E. Ermenegildo Kupa Lopes, newly-appointed Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to the Kingdom of Cambodia, on 29 April 2020.
- April 29, 2020