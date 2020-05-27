News

  • May 27, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn inspected the site for a Buddhist temple construction in Moha Sakor Koh Bram Roy pagoda

On Wednesday morning, 27 May 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chief of the National-level Working Group for Sa’ang district, inspected the site for a Buddhist temple construction in Moha Sakor Koh Bram Roy pagoda located in Sa’ang Phnom commune, as well as distributed aid to the poor residents and provided an ambulance to HUN SEN Kraing Yov Health Center located in Kraing Yov commune, Sa’ang district, Kandal province.

