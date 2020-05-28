Press Release
- May 28, 2020
Appreciation Letter from H.E. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, addressed to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.
Related Post
- May 26, 2020
Wishing Letter from H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, addressed to Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei HENG Samrin, President of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia.
- May 19, 2020
Letter of Condolences from H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn addressed to Lok Chum Teav Suos Nara Him Chhem on the decease of the Late H.E. Him Chhem, Senior Minister in Charge of Special Mission.
- May 5, 2020