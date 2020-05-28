Press Release

  • May 28, 2020

Appreciation Letter from H.E. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, addressed to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

