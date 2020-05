H.E. SEA Kosal handed over USD 155,000 which was previously donated by Lok Oknha Thai Tino to the Ministry of Health

On Friday morning, 29 May 2020, H.E. SEA Kosal, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as representative of His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, handed over USD 155,000 which was previously donated by Lok Oknha Thai Tino to the Ministry of Health for preventing against the spread of COVID-19.