Job Vacancy at ASEAN REGIONAL MINE ACTION CENTER.

The ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center, based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, is inviting qualified ASEAN Nationals to apply for the position of Executive Director.

The application can be submitted to the following address or email address:

ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC) #29, Street 115, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7

Makara, Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Email: recruitment@aseanmineaction.org

Closing date: 30 June 2020.