Cambodian Embassy in Malaysia continued to distribute reliefs to Cambodians living in Malaysia

On 27 May 2020, H.E. Mr. CHEUY Vichet, Ambassador of Cambodia to Malaysia, along with the Embassy’s Working Group, continued to distribute reliefs to other 115 Cambodian families staying in Puchung region of Selangor state. All food aid have been donated to Cambodian migrant workers at this difficult time without discrimination.