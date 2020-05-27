H.E. Mr. KE Sovann chaired the Monthly Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the United Nations

On 27 May 2020, in Cambodia’s capacity as Chair of the Asian-Pacific Group (APG) for the Month of May 2020, H. E. Mr. KE Sovann, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations (U.N), chaired the Monthly WebEx Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the U.N. The Meeting endorsed the Chair’s Activities for the Month of May (Cambodia) and the updated Candidature Chart of the APG.

During this monthly Meeting, Ambassadors, Permanent Representatives of the Member States of the Asia-Pacific Group also exchanged views on the “current issues facing the U.N and multilateralism, including the candidature of Ireland for a non-permanent seat to the U.N Security Council for the term 2021-2022, at the elections to be held on 17-18 June 2020, with H.E. Mr. Simon Coveney T.D. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland.