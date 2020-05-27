Embassy News

  • May 27, 2020

H.E. Mr. KE Sovann chaired the Monthly Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the United Nations

On 27 May 2020, in Cambodia’s capacity as Chair of the Asian-Pacific Group (APG) for the Month of May 2020, H. E. Mr. KE Sovann, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations (U.N), chaired the Monthly WebEx Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the U.N. The Meeting endorsed the Chair’s Activities for the Month of May (Cambodia) and the updated Candidature Chart of the APG.

During this monthly Meeting, Ambassadors, Permanent Representatives of the Member States of the Asia-Pacific Group also exchanged views on the “current issues facing the U.N and multilateralism, including the candidature of Ireland for a non-permanent seat to the U.N Security Council for the term 2021-2022, at the elections to be held on 17-18 June 2020, with H.E. Mr. Simon Coveney T.D. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland.

Related Post

  • May 28, 2020

H.E. Mr. KE Sovann chaired the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the United Nations

Read more
  • May 28, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia met representatives of Malaysia Airlines

Read more
  • May 27, 2020

H.E. Mr. KE Sovann chaired the Monthly Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the United Nations

Read more
  • May 27, 2020

Cambodian Embassy in Malaysia continued to distribute reliefs to Cambodians living in Malaysia

Read more
  • May 26, 2020

Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh