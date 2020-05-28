H.E. Mr. KE Sovann chaired the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the United Nations

On 28 May 2020, in Cambodia’s capacity as Chair of the Asian-Pacific Group (APG) for the Month of May 2020, H.E. Mr. KE Sovann, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations, chaired a virtual briefing meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group, during which Ambassadors, Permanent Representatives of the APG and Ms. Ine Eriksen Søride, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, exchanged views on “Norway’s candidature for an elected seat in the UN Security Council for the term 2021-2022, at the elections scheduled on 17-18 June 2020 in New York.