Embassy News

  • May 28, 2020

H.E. Mr. KE Sovann chaired the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the United Nations

On 28 May 2020, in Cambodia’s capacity as Chair of the Asian-Pacific Group (APG) for the Month of May 2020, H.E. Mr. KE Sovann, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the United Nations, chaired a virtual briefing meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group, during which Ambassadors, Permanent Representatives of the APG and Ms. Ine Eriksen Søride, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway, exchanged views on “Norway’s candidature for an elected seat in the UN Security Council for the term 2021-2022, at the elections scheduled on 17-18 June 2020 in New York.

 

Related Post

  • May 28, 2020

H.E. Mr. KE Sovann chaired the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the United Nations

Read more
  • May 28, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia met representatives of Malaysia Airlines

Read more
  • May 27, 2020

H.E. Mr. KE Sovann chaired the Monthly Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the United Nations

Read more
  • May 27, 2020

Cambodian Embassy in Malaysia continued to distribute reliefs to Cambodians living in Malaysia

Read more
  • May 26, 2020

Ambassador of Cambodia to Viet Nam paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh