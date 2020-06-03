H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn presided over the Closing Ceremony of the Orientation Courses for and the Conferment of Certificates to the Cambodian Ambassadors, Consuls General

On Wednesday morning, 03 June 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the Closing Ceremony of the Orientation Courses and the Conferment of Certificates to the Cambodian Ambassadors, Consuls General and their spouses at the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations.