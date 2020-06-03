News

  • June 3, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn presided over the Closing Ceremony of the Orientation Courses for and the Conferment of Certificates to the Cambodian Ambassadors, Consuls General

On Wednesday morning, 03 June 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the Closing Ceremony of the Orientation Courses and the Conferment of Certificates to the Cambodian Ambassadors, Consuls General and their spouses at the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations.

 

 

Related Post

  • June 3, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn presided over the Closing Ceremony of the Orientation Courses for and the Conferment of Certificates to the Cambodian Ambassadors, Consuls General

Read more
  • May 30, 2020

Letter of Condolences from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation sent to the families of the Late Major General Sor Savy

Read more
  • May 29, 2020

H.E. SEA Kosal handed over USD 155,000 which was previously donated by Lok Oknha Thai Tino to the Ministry of Health

Read more
  • May 27, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn inspected the site for a Buddhist temple construction in Moha Sakor Koh Bram Roy pagoda

Read more
  • May 21, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the 4th meeting of the National Committee for the Preparation of the 13th ASEM Summit​

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh