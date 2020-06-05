News

  • June 5, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn,  and H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Grant Aid

On Friday afternoon, 05 June 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak  Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Grant Aid totaling JPY 4,501,000,000 (approximately USD 41.4 million) for the purpose of implementing three projects in Cambodia.

 

Related Post

  • June 5, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn,  and H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Grant Aid

Read more
  • June 3, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn presided over the Closing Ceremony of the Orientation Courses for and the Conferment of Certificates to the Cambodian Ambassadors, Consuls General

Read more
  • May 30, 2020

Letter of Condolences from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation sent to the families of the Late Major General Sor Savy

Read more
  • May 29, 2020

H.E. SEA Kosal handed over USD 155,000 which was previously donated by Lok Oknha Thai Tino to the Ministry of Health

Read more
  • May 27, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn inspected the site for a Buddhist temple construction in Moha Sakor Koh Bram Roy pagoda

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh