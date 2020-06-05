H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, and H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Grant Aid

On Friday afternoon, 05 June 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Grant Aid totaling JPY 4,501,000,000 (approximately USD 41.4 million) for the purpose of implementing three projects in Cambodia.