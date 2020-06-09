News

  • June 9, 2020

Telephone conversation between His Excellency Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Senator the Hon. Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women of Australia.

 

Related Post

  • June 9, 2020

Telephone conversation between His Excellency Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Senator the Hon. Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women of Australia.

Read more
  • June 5, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn,  and H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Grant Aid

Read more
  • June 3, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn presided over the Closing Ceremony of the Orientation Courses for and the Conferment of Certificates to the Cambodian Ambassadors, Consuls General

Read more
  • May 30, 2020

Letter of Condolences from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation sent to the families of the Late Major General Sor Savy

Read more
  • May 29, 2020

H.E. SEA Kosal handed over USD 155,000 which was previously donated by Lok Oknha Thai Tino to the Ministry of Health

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh