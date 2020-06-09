English
Français
ខ្មែរ
About Ministry
Minister
Organization
Organization Chart
History
Cambodia Mission Abroad
Directory
National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations
Foreign Policy
Vision/Missions
Foreign Policy
Bilateral Cooperation
Asia & Pacific
America
Europe
Africa & Middle East
Multilateral Cooperation
United Nations
Francophonie
ACD/CICA/ASEM
CLV/CLMV/ACMECS
Mekong Cooperation
International Organization
Economic Diplomacy
ASEAN
Cambodia & ASEAN
Cambodia’s Membership
Cambodia’s Chairmanship
Permanent Representative
About ASEAN
Overviews
ASEAN Member States
ASEAN Charter
ASEAN Structure
ASEAN Chair
ASEAN Secretariat
External Relations
ASEAN Connectivity
ASEAN Foundation
Publication
Fact Sheets
Legal Instruments
ASEAN Communities
Political-Security Community
Economic Community
Socio-Cultural Community
Foreign Missions
Diplomatic Missions
Resident Missions
Non-Resident Missions
National Days
Foreign NGOs
UN Agencies
Public Holidays of other Countries
Consular Service
E-visa
Service fees
Procedure for Foreign Marriage
Procedure for Cambodia Adoption
Translation Service
Procedure of Legalization on Document
Cambodia Visa Information
Contact Consular Services
Media
Covid-19
News
Press Release
Video Gallery
Photo Gallery
Publication
Archive
Sub Decree
Law
International Law
Treaty & Agreement
☌
News
June 9, 2020
Telephone conversation between His Excellency Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Senator the Hon. Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women of Australia.
Share to social:
Related Post
June 9, 2020
Telephone conversation between His Excellency Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Senator the Hon. Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women of Australia.
Read more
June 5, 2020
H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, and H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Grant Aid
Read more
June 3, 2020
H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn presided over the Closing Ceremony of the Orientation Courses for and the Conferment of Certificates to the Cambodian Ambassadors, Consuls General
Read more
May 30, 2020
Letter of Condolences from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation sent to the families of the Late Major General Sor Savy
Read more
May 29, 2020
H.E. SEA Kosal handed over USD 155,000 which was previously donated by Lok Oknha Thai Tino to the Ministry of Health
Read more