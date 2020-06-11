News
- June 11, 2020
Telephone conversation between Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN and His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.
Related Post
- June 11, 2020
Telephone conversation between Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN and His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.
- June 9, 2020
Telephone conversation between His Excellency Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Senator the Hon. Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women of Australia.
- June 5, 2020
H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, and H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed the Exchange of Notes on the extension of Grant Aid
- June 3, 2020