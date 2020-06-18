Video
- June 18, 2020
On Wednesday afternoon, 17 June 2020, H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Video Conference at the Ministry.
- June 18, 2020
- June 1, 2020
On Wednesday morning, 27 May 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chief of the National-level Working Group for Sa’ang district, inspected the site for a Buddhist temple construction in Moha Sakor Koh Bram Roy pagoda located in Sa’ang Phnom commune, as well as distributed aid to the poor residents and provided an ambulance to HUN SEN Kraing Yov Health Center located in Kraing Yov commune, Sa’ang district, Kandal province.
- May 7, 2020
On Tuesday morning, 05 May 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a donation of USD 155,000 for preventing against the spread of COVID-19 from Lok Oknha Thai Tino, at the Ministry.
- April 24, 2020