Press Release

  • June 19, 2020

Outcomes of the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity, held on 18 June 2020.

Related Post

  • June 19, 2020

Outcomes of the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity, held on 18 June 2020.

Read more
  • June 17, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity, to be held on 18 June 2020.

Read more
  • June 17, 2020

Outcomes of the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 (via Video Conference) held on 17 June 2020.

Read more
  • June 15, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Video-Conference, to be held on 17 June 2020 at 14:00.

Read more
  • June 12, 2020

The Government of Japan extends an Emergency Assistance to Cambodia.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh