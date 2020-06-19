Press Release
- June 19, 2020
Outcomes of the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity, held on 18 June 2020.
- June 17, 2020
His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity, to be held on 18 June 2020.
- June 17, 2020
Outcomes of the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 (via Video Conference) held on 17 June 2020.
- June 15, 2020