Embassy News

  • June 19, 2020

The Cambodian Missions in Viêt Nam repatriated four trafficked Cambodians

On the morning of June 19, 2020, the Consulate General of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City in cooperation with the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi and Vietnamese authorities received four Cambodians (victims of human trafficking to China) at the Ho Chi Minh rail station (the victims were on train from Hanoi). The Cambodian officials and Vietnamese authorities brought the four victims back to Cambodia, crossing the Bavet-Mok Bai international border checkpoint, and sent them to the Svay Rieng Department of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation.

Related Post

  • June 19, 2020

The Cambodian Missions in Viêt Nam repatriated four trafficked Cambodians

Read more
  • June 19, 2020

The Cambodian Missions in Laos keep Cambodian students secured

Read more
  • May 28, 2020

H.E. Mr. KE Sovann chaired the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the United Nations

Read more
  • May 28, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia met representatives of Malaysia Airlines

Read more
  • May 27, 2020

H.E. Mr. KE Sovann chaired the Monthly Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group to the United Nations

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh