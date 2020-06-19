The Cambodian Missions in Viêt Nam repatriated four trafficked Cambodians

On the morning of June 19, 2020, the Consulate General of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City in cooperation with the Cambodian Embassy in Hanoi and Vietnamese authorities received four Cambodians (victims of human trafficking to China) at the Ho Chi Minh rail station (the victims were on train from Hanoi). The Cambodian officials and Vietnamese authorities brought the four victims back to Cambodia, crossing the Bavet-Mok Bai international border checkpoint, and sent them to the Svay Rieng Department of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation.