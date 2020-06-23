H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and H.E. Wang Wentian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed the Agreement on the Cooperation Projects of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Special Fund

On Tuesday morning, 23 June 2020, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and H.E. Wang Wentian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Cambodia, signed the Agreement on the Cooperation Projects of the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Special Fund 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.