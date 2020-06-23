Press Release
- June 23, 2020
Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the 36th ASEAN Summit held under the theme “Cohesive and Responsive” via Video Conference on 26 June 2020.
