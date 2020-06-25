Video
- June 25, 2020
Outcomes of the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, the 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting and the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting held on 24 June 2020.
Related Post
- June 25, 2020
Outcomes of the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, the 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting and the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting held on 24 June 2020.
- June 20, 2020
Outcomes of the participation of H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn in the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity, held on 18 June 2020.
- June 18, 2020
On Wednesday afternoon, 17 June 2020, H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Video Conference at the Ministry.
- June 1, 2020