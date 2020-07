H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn participated in the Special ASEAN-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19

On Tuesday afternoon, 30 June 2020, H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the Special ASEAN-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.

Outcomes of the meeting: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/site/detail/44116