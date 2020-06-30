Press Release
- June 30, 2020
Outcomes of the Special ASEAN-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Video Conference on 30 June 2020.
Related Post
- June 30, 2020
Outcomes of the Special ASEAN-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Video Conference on 30 June 2020.
- June 29, 2020
His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the Special ASEAN-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAAFMM) on COVID-19 via Video Conference to be held on 30 June 2020.
- June 24, 2020