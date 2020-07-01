H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn presided over and delivered opening remarks at the Policy Dialogue Forum on « Cambodia’s Lessons Learnt and Shared Experiences in response to COVID-19»

News

  • July 1, 2020

On Wednesday morning, 01 July 2020, H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over and delivered opening remarks at the Policy Dialogue Forum on « Cambodia’s Lessons Learnt and Shared Experiences in response to COVID-19», held at the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations.

