H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn presided over and delivered opening remarks at the Policy Dialogue Forum on « Cambodia’s Lessons Learnt and Shared Experiences in response to COVID-19»

On Wednesday morning, 01 July 2020, H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over and delivered opening remarks at the Policy Dialogue Forum on « Cambodia’s Lessons Learnt and Shared Experiences in response to COVID-19», held at the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations.