News

  • July 2, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn presided over the Signing Ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding of the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations and the Asia Foundation

On Thursday morning, 02 July 2020, H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the Signing Ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding of the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations (represented by H.E. Mr. Tean Samnang, President of the Institute) and the Asia Foundation (represented by Ms. Meloney C. Lindberg, the Asia Foundation’s Country Representative in Cambodia).

