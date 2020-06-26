Embassy News

  • June 26, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia held bilateral talk with Foreign Minister of Malaysia

On 26 June 2020, H.E. Mr. CHEUY Vichet, Ambassador of Cambodia to Malaysia, had a bilateral talk with Dato’ Seri Hishammunddin Hussein, Foreign Minister of Malaysia.

During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed his appreciation of repatriation of Cambodians stranded in Malaysia and continued cooperation in addressing issues of travel bubble to facilitate the return of Cambodian nationals and Malaysian businessmen, investors, and employers to Cambodia. The discussion also focused on the facilitation of deportation of Cambodian detainees/prisoners. The Cambodian Ambassador told the Foreign Minister the possibility of cooperation to legalize undocumented Cambodian workers following the Malaysian government’s intention.

