Cambodian Embassy in Myanmar facilitates the repatriation of Cambodians from Myanmar

With good and close coordination from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant authorities of Cambodia and Myanmar as well as good cooperation from Myanmar Airways International (MAI), on the morning of 30 June 2020, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar facilitated the repatriation of 29 stranded Cambodian citizens, including 3 monks, from Myanmar to Cambodia. On its way back to Myanmar, the relief flight of MAI had carried 97 passengers, including 5 Cambodian people, returning back to Yangon, Myanmar.