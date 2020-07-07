Press Release

  • July 7, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the 13th Mekong-Japan Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting via Video Conference, to be held on 09 July 2020.

