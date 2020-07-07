H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a get-together with members of the Airport Engineering Unit 972

On Tuesday morning, 07 July 2020, at the Training School for Multinational Peacekeeping Forces in Kampong Speu province, H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a get-together with members of the Airport Engineering Unit 972 and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit 882 who will fulfill their missions in Mali.