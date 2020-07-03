H.E. Ambassador NOM Piseth participated in ASEM’s Senior Officials’ Meeting via video conference

On 02-03 July 2020, His Excellency Ambassador​ NOM Piseth, Head of Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the European Union, attended the ASEM’s Senior Officials’ Meeting via video conference from the Royal Embassy/Mission of Cambodia in Brussels. The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Dr. SOK Siphana, Senior Advisor to the Royal Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia and ASEM SOM Leader for Cambodia, and participated by SOM Leaders of all ASEM partners.