H.E. HOK Sophea paid a courtesy call on Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-large

On 07 July 2020, His Excellency HOK Sophea, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Brunei Darussalam, paid a courtesy call on Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-large, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Brunei Darussalam.