  • July 9, 2020

H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 13th Mekong-Japan Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

On Thursday afternoon, 09 July 2020, H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the 13th Mekong-Japan Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting via Video Conference at the Ministry.

Outcomes of the meeting: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/site/detail/44674

