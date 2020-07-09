Press Release
- July 9, 2020
Outcomes of the 13th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (via Video Conference) on 9 July 2020.
Related Post
- July 9, 2020
The Telephone Conversation between Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia and President of the Cambodian People’s Party, and His Excellency Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary General of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, on 09 July 2020.
- July 9, 2020
Outcomes of the 13th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (via Video Conference) on 9 July 2020.
- July 7, 2020
His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the 13th Mekong-Japan Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting via Video Conference, to be held on 09 July 2020.
- July 4, 2020