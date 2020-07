Cambodian Embassy in Myanmar offered donation to monks at the Khmer Monastery “ Kambujaransi ”

On the morning of 11 July 2020, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and Cambodian citizens visited the Khmer Monastery “Kambujaraṃsī” in Yangon to offer food, fund and other materials to the monks who are currently observing the Preah Vosa festival.