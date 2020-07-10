Embassy News

  • July 10, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia facilitates the repatriation of Cambodians from Malaysia

Malaysia Airlines special commercial flight MH762 left Kuala Lumpur at 16:30 and arrived in Phnom Penh at 17:25 on 10 July 2020. The plane carried 94 passengers, among of whom were 80 Cambodian students from Saudi Arabia, 13 Cambodian nationals in Malaysia and one Cambodian holding a Malaysian passport.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Cambodian Embassy in Malaysia has facilitated the returns of 623 Cambodian people, workers and students.

