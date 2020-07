H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, paid tribute to the Late Major General Sar Savy

On Wednesday morning, 15 July 2020, H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, paid tribute to the Late Major General Sar Savy at the Institute for Peacekeeping Force Mine and ERW Clearance in Oudong district, Kampong Speu.