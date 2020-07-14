H.E. CHHOUK Bunna, Ambassador of Cambodia to Myanmar, met Ambassador-Designate of Sri Lanka to Myanmar

On 14 July 2020, His Excellency CHHOUK Bunna, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, accompanied by Mr. MAO Dareth, First Secretary, received a Courtesy Call from H.E. Dr. Nalin de Silva, Ambassador-Designate of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Yangon.

Both Ambassador shared a common view to enhance bilateral cooperation in many areas of mutual interest, including, among others, tourism, culture and religion, people-to-people connectivity. Ambassador Chhouk Bunna pointed out the opportunity for both sides to come up joint meaningful activities to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Cambodian and Sri Lanka in the next two years, which would coincide with Cambodia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2022.