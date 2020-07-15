Cambodian Ambassador and Consul General in Viet Nam receive 512 Cambodian students, military trainees and police trainees at border checkpoint

On 15 July 2020, H.E. Mr. CHAY Navuth, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, Mr. Sok Dareth, Consul General of Cambodia to

Ho Chi Minh City, and Mr. Theam Virak, Deputy Chief of Military Staff to the Ho Chi Minh City, arrived at the Bavet-Mok Bai International Border to receive 512 Cambodian students, military trainees and police trainees who have been stranded in Cambodia in the past, and the Vietnamese authorities have allowed them to enter, requiring them to quarantine for 14 days before returning to study.