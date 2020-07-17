Ambassador of Cambodia to Egypt saw off 43 Cambodian students

On 17 July 2020, His Excellency Khuon Phon Rattanak, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Arab Republic of Egypt, and his colleagues saw off 43 Cambodian students (out of a total of 108 students) studying in Egypt who returned to Cambodia.

The 43 students departed on July 17 on flight (EY 656 & EY 418) of Etihad Airways at 17:50 and arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 18 at 11:50. Then, on July 19, the 43 students were on board together with other 100 Cambodian military trainees from Moscow who left Kuala Lumpur on Malaysia Airlines flight (MH 754) at 12:00 noon and arrived in Phnom Penh at 13:00.