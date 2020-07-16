Embassy News

  • July 16, 2020

H.E. Ambassador NOM Piseth attended the ASEAN Brussels Committee Meeting

On 16 July 2020, His Excellency Ambassador​ NOM Piseth, Head of Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the European Union, attended the ASEAN Brussels Committee Meeting and the meeting between ASEAN Ambassadors and Mr. Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and Pacific of the European External Action Service, at Sofitel Brussels Europe Hotel in Brussels. The Meeting discussed the developments, relations between ASEAN and the European Union and the situation of Covid-19 in Belgium and other European countries as well as the indicative list of Activities of the ASEAN Brussels Committee.

