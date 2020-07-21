Ambassador of Cambodia to France met Deputy Chief of State Protocol of France

On 21 July 2020, at the Royal Embassy of Cambodia, His Excellency KET Sophann, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the Republic of France, met with Mr. Pierre-Christian SOCCOJA, Deputy Chief of State Protocol of France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to present copies of his credentials, which enabled His Excellency

KET Sophann to have full right to fulfill his diplomatic mission as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Cambodia to the Republic of France.

The official presentation of his credentials to His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France, will be scheduled later through protocol procedures.