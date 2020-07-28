Embassy News

  • July 28, 2020

Cambodian Ambassador to Malaysia Visits Cambodian pupils in Selangor

On 28 July 2020, His Excellency CHEUY Vichet, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Malaysia, visited students and learned about the informal education provided by Elshaddai Center in Selangor.

This institution has been working with the Cambodian embassy to provide food to Cambodians affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 in various states in Malaysia.

The center has 12 branches in which more than 500 students are studying, including about 100 Cambodian Muslim students whose parents have been illegal immigrants for many years in Malaysia.

On that occasion, the Ambassador also had conversation with the students and handed packed cakes to them.

