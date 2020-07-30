H.E. HOK Sophea, Ambassador of Cambodia to Brunei, paid a courtesy call on Prince Mohamed Bolkiah

On 30 July 2020, His Excellency HOK Sophea, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Brunei Darussalam, paid a courtesy call on Prince Mohamed Bolkiah at his residence. Prince Mohamed Bolkiah is the younger brother of His Majesty Hassanal Bolkiah, current sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. Prince Mohamed Bolkiah was the first Foreign Minister of Brunei from 1984 until 2015.