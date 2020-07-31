Embassy News

  • July 31, 2020

Cambodian Embassy in Myanmar facilitates the repatriation of Cambodians

On 31 July 2020, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar assisted 29 Cambodians stranded in Myanmar to board Myanmar government’s relief flight with 29 Cambodian from Jordan to return to Cambodia. Upon landing in Phnom Penh, the relief flight repatriated 71 Myanmar nationals along with other three Cambodian citizens (including 2 monks) back to Yangon.

The efforts were made possible with the support and close collaboration between the Governments of Cambodia and Myanmar, the Royal Embassy of Cambodia to Egypt, the Embassy of Myanmar in Phnom Penh, Cambodian Community in Myanmar, as well as Myanmar Airways International.

