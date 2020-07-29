H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn met with Cambodian mine and ERW clearance forces and local officials in Bramoy commune of Veal Veng district

On 29 July 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the National Coordination Committee of UN Peace Keeping Operations, accompanied by His Excellency General SEM Sovanny, Second Vice President of the Cambodian Mine Action Authority and Director General of the National Center for Peacekeeping Force, Mine and ERW Clearance, and the delegation met with Cambodian mine and ERW clearance forces and local officials in Bramoy commune of Veal Veng district, as well as met with mine clearing operators of HALO TRUST organization and citizens in Thmor Da commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province.