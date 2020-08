H.E. Mr. Luy David, Secretary of State, led an inter-ministerial meeting to kick off the project implementation under the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Special Fund 2020

On 5th August 2020, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Luy David, Secretary of State, led an inter-ministerial meeting to kick off the project implementation under the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Special Fund 2020.