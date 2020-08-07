News
- August 7, 2020
ASEAN Day Celebration
Link to ASEAN Day Message from His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn: https://www.mfaic.gov.kh/site/detail/45270
- August 7, 2020
His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 53rd Anniversary of the Founding of ASEAN
- August 7, 2020
- July 29, 2020
H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn met with Cambodian mine and ERW clearance forces and local officials in Bramoy commune of Veal Veng district
- July 15, 2020