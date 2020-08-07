His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 53rd Anniversary of the Founding of ASEAN

On Friday morning, 07 August 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 53rd Anniversary of the Founding of ASEAN attended by the Ministry’s leaders and officials.