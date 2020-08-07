Press Release

  • August 7, 2020

Telephone Conversation between His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and His Excellency Philippe Kridelka, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Cambodia with residence in Bangkok.

Related Post

  • August 7, 2020

Telephone Conversation between His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn and His Excellency Philippe Kridelka, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Cambodia with residence in Bangkok.

Read more
  • August 7, 2020

ASEAN Day Message from His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Read more
  • July 9, 2020

The Telephone Conversation between Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia and President of the Cambodian People’s Party, and His Excellency Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary General of the Communist Party of Viet Nam and President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, on 09 July 2020.

Read more
  • July 9, 2020

Outcomes of the 13th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (via Video Conference) on 9 July 2020.

Read more
  • July 7, 2020

His Excellency PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will participate in the 13th Mekong-Japan Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting via Video Conference, to be held on 09 July 2020.

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh