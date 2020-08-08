Video

  • August 8, 2020

On Saturday morning, 08 August 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn visited an old office building in Sa’ang district

Related Post

  • August 7, 2020

On Friday morning, 07 August 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 53rd Anniversary of the Founding of ASEAN attended by the Ministry’s leaders and officials.

  • June 25, 2020

Outcomes of the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, the 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting and the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting held on 24 June 2020.

  • June 20, 2020

Outcomes of the participation of H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn in the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation: Combating COVID-19 with Solidarity, held on 18 June 2020.

  • June 18, 2020

On Wednesday afternoon, 17 June 2020, H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, participated in the Special ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on COVID-19 via Video Conference at the Ministry.

Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh