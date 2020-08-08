News

  • August 8, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn visited an old office building in Sa’ang district

On Saturday morning, 08 August 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Member of Parliament for Kandal Province and Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Sa’ang district, visited an old office building in Sa’ang district which needed to be renovated. Next, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister met with officials and local citizens at the campus of HUN SEN Sa’ang Phnom Secondary School to which he financed to construct a school building ( consisting of 6 rooms), 6 water closets and a library equipped with relevant material. On the same morning, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister met with officials of Kandal Provincial Health Department and medical staff at Chey Chumneas Referral Hospital in Ta Khmao city during which he conveyed a message of best wishes from Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of Cambodia, and donated 20,000 medical masks, 1,000 suits of medical disposable protective clothing and some funds to the Referral Hospital.

Related Post

  • August 8, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn visited an old office building in Sa’ang district

Read more
  • August 7, 2020

His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presided over the flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate the 53rd Anniversary of the Founding of ASEAN

Read more
  • August 7, 2020

ASEAN Day Celebration

Read more
  • July 29, 2020

H.E. Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn met with Cambodian mine and ERW clearance forces and local officials in Bramoy commune of Veal Veng district

Read more
  • July 15, 2020

H.E. PRAK Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, paid tribute to the Late Major General Sar Savy

Read more
Address: No 3, Samdech HUN Sen Street,
Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkamon
Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia
Tel : (+855) 23 214 441
Fax : (+855) 23 216 141
Email: mfaic@mfaic.gov.kh