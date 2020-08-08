His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn visited an old office building in Sa’ang district

On Saturday morning, 08 August 2020, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister PRAK Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Member of Parliament for Kandal Province and Chief of the Royal Government Working Group for Sa’ang district, visited an old office building in Sa’ang district which needed to be renovated. Next, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister met with officials and local citizens at the campus of HUN SEN Sa’ang Phnom Secondary School to which he financed to construct a school building ( consisting of 6 rooms), 6 water closets and a library equipped with relevant material. On the same morning, His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister met with officials of Kandal Provincial Health Department and medical staff at Chey Chumneas Referral Hospital in Ta Khmao city during which he conveyed a message of best wishes from Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo HUN SEN, Prime Minister of Cambodia, and donated 20,000 medical masks, 1,000 suits of medical disposable protective clothing and some funds to the Referral Hospital.